Remains found identified, Sheriff says

HEBER SPRINGS, AR (KAIT) - Authorities have been able to determine the identity of a body found earlier this year in Cleburne County, according to a posting on the sheriff’s office web page.
The remains are of Roland James Jr., officials say.
Sheriff’s deputies received a report Aug. 29 from a family member of James Jr., who had been missing since July 31.
Deputies then went to Burnett Road on Dec. 2 after a purple Ford Ranger that belonged to James Jr. was found in the area. Officers found several items including skeletal remains that authorities believed had belonged to James Jr.
“The Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Medical Examiner’s office regarding this case,” the posting noted. “And although an official cause of death was unable to be determined (due to the extent of decomposition), it was reported that there were several broken bones which were consistent with a fall from height.”
Officials said in early December that the investigation is ongoing but that no foul play is suspected in the case.
