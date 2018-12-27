Tyner named director of code enforcement

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man who has worked with the city of Jonesboro in code enforcement for six years will now serve as the city’s director of code enforcement, Mayor Harold Perrin said Wednesday.
Mike Tyner, who has also served as senior code enforcement officer since 2015, will replace Scott Baxter.
Baxter will be leaving to serve as a Jonesboro Police Department captain, officials said in a media release.
In announcing the appointment, Perrin said Tyner, who is a former team/section leader and non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, has the experience to deal with tough issues as well as the professionalism.
“I have been impressed with Mike’s work in code enforcement,” Perrin said in the statement. “He is thorough, caring and a good public servant to the people of Jonesboro.”
Tyner said a major goal is to continue the work of Baxter and address needed issues.
“I want to build on what Scott put in place,” Tyner said. “We have a growing city with a lot of ground to cover - only four staffers to cover 82 square miles. Our biggest problems are neglected properties: overgrown grass and unsightly or unsanitary conditions.”
Tyner said about nearly 30% of the code violations reported each year come from the public, with the code enforcement office employees working with other city departments and neighborhood groups on the rest.
Officials ask that anyone who has a complaint or sees a violation can call 870-933-4658 or can file a complaint on the city’s website.
