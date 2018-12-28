Animal shelter reaches out to local businesses

JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A shelter is partnering with local businesses to raise funds to help with the adoption process for pet owners.
The Jackson County Humane Society is selling T-shirts, ornaments, and gift boxes including the story of the dog at local area businesses.
Shelter Manager and President of Jackson County Humane Society Ann Hout said they depend on raising money through private donations.
“These fundraisers are extremely important to us because we are not federally or governmentally funded in any way,” Hout said.
The humane society official said they have partnered with the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, Purdy’s Flowers & Gifts, and Darling’s Fine Things in Newport to raise funds for their shelter.
"Fundraising allows us to do the very thing were here for which is to reduce the number of unwanted pups abused, neglected and that sort of thing,” Hout said. “That’s the initial step to take care of the ones that are existing now.”
Hout said the main goal is to reduce by educating others and preventing unwanted pregnancies.
The money raised will also go toward the spay and neutering of animals.
The fundraiser includes T-shirts for $20, and ornaments for $10.
Gift boxes with T-shirts including the dog’s story and ornament is $50, which shares the picture and story of the dog that will benefit from the funds raised.
Hout said the education provided by giving these T-shirts to the youngsters is enormous.
“Hopefully, the adult that buys it relays the responsibility and the things that are necessary to be a responsible pet owner to that child,” Hout said. “And that child that's come along will love that little dog they may get some day."
The fundraising started around Thanksgiving and will be available until the first of the year in 2019.
However, Jackson County Humane Society said they will still accept monetary donations anytime of the year.
To learn more about the adoption process, wish list, and volunteer need, visit the Jackson County Humane Society website.
