Area police asking residents to be careful with phone calls

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - An area police department is asking residents to first check on family before contacting police after a series of phone calls to the department in recent days.
According to a post on the Searcy Police Department Facebook page, the department has learned that people have been making phone calls from around the country from the department’s main phone number using an app.
“They are telling people that there is a family emergency, or that a family member has been arrested. Due to our call center being flooded with return phone calls, we ask that if you are to receive a call like this from Searcy PD or from any other Law Enforcement Agency, call your family member or someone close to the person that is the subject of the call to confirm it,” the post noted.
Police also ask residents to not give out personal information to anyone who calls you in a similar situation.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.