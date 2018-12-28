Arkansas basketball gives back Thursday with Samaritan’s Feet

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks gave back Thursday at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center. Arkansas basketball washed feet and gave new socks and shoes to kids as a part of Samaritan’s Feet.
“For our guys to do that, it just says a lot about them,” said Anderson. “And just trying to be a positive influence on this community. It’s the holidays and you really get a chance to impact a lot of kids and families lives. I can’t say enough, how many parents I see out here, kids out here gushing and blushing just to have this experience.”
8-3 Arkansas closes non-conference play Friday when 8-4 Austin Peay comes to Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is at 7:00pm, the game can be seen on SEC Network +.
