Arkansas State practices Thursday in Tucson, visits Diamond Children’s Medical Center

TUCSON, AZ (KAIT) - We’re just 2 days away from the Arizona Bowl. Arkansas State put some smiles on some faces Thursday in Tucson.
The Red Wolves and Nevada visited Diamond Children’s Medical Center. Howl, the A-State spirit squad, and players spread even more Christmas cheer to kids in need. The scarlet and black have been having fun all week, from Dave and Busters to TopGolf last night.
Blake Anderson has the swing of a PGA Tour pro, Coach and company want to cap their tour of Tucson in style Saturday.
“I just think any time you get an opportunity to play another game, you gotta be excited about that,” he said. “Also an opportunity to come to a place for the first time. Most of my guys have never been beyond Texas, much less get out here and see the mountains and kinda see this climate. I’ve been in this, been around it, so I was just really excited to watch how our guys responded. And they have been like kids on Christmas, which you would expect.”
8-4 Arkansas State faces 7-5 Nevada Saturday in the Arizona Bowl. Kickoff from Tucson is at 12:15pm Central Time, the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network (available online here).
Get ready for gameday by watching Howling in the Desert. It’s a 20 minute A-State bowl special. Matthew Schwartz will be live in Tucson with updates, Chris Hudgison will provide more A-State storylines.
Watch Howling in the Desert Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 Sports app.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.