2 arrested in online child predator sting

2 arrested in online child predator sting
By Jorge Quiquivix | December 28, 2018 at 6:01 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 6:01 AM

WOODRUFF COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - An undercover investigation targeting online child predators in Woodruff County landed 2 men in jail.

According to the First Judicial Drug Task Force’s Facebook page, Douglas Callaway wanted to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old child.

Douglas Callaway sent sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was a child over nearly 3 months. At one point he asked her to be his sex slave.
Douglas Callaway sent sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was a child over nearly 3 months. At one point he asked her to be his sex slave. (First Judicial Drug Task Force)

The 52-year-old Little Rock man sent sexually explicit messages to this person over nearly 3 months at one point he asked her to be his ‘sex slave’.

Investigators arrested him when he went to Augusta to eat lunch with a child.

Daniel Bailey also tried to meet someone who he thought was a 15-year-old child for sex.

Daniel Bailey tried to meet someone who he thought was a 15-year-old child for sex.
Daniel Bailey tried to meet someone who he thought was a 15-year-old child for sex. (First Judicial Task Force)

He sent sexually graphic photos, messages and talked about drugs before he tried to meet the child for sex.

Investigators arrested the 31-year-old Worden man at a Dollar General in Augusta.

Both face a felony charge of internet stalking of a child.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.