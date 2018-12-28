2 arrested in online child predator sting

WOODRUFF COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - An undercover investigation targeting online child predators in Woodruff County landed 2 men in jail.
According to the First Judicial Drug Task Force’s Facebook page, Douglas Callaway wanted to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old child.
The 52-year-old Little Rock man sent sexually explicit messages to this person over nearly 3 months at one point he asked her to be his ‘sex slave’.
Investigators arrested him when he went to Augusta to eat lunch with a child.
Daniel Bailey also tried to meet someone who he thought was a 15-year-old child for sex.
He sent sexually graphic photos, messages and talked about drugs before he tried to meet the child for sex.
Investigators arrested the 31-year-old Worden man at a Dollar General in Augusta.
Both face a felony charge of internet stalking of a child.
