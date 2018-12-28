Authorities investigate homicide in Conway

CONWAY, AR (KAIT/KATV) - Officials in central Arkansas are wanting to know what happened to a man who was shot and dropped off at a hospital where he later died.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Conway police are investigating the homicide. Investigators spent Thursday morning at the Plaza Pointe Apartments and believe the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 27.
Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the homicide.
Copyright 2018 KAIT/KATV. All rights reserved.