A Better Region 8: Wolves Up!

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - For the eighth consecutive time, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are in a bowl game.
They play Saturday in the Arizona Bowl against another set of wolves - the Nevada Wolfpack.
It's been a month since A-State fans have seen their team play - so to get the game set up - we have a special TV show called "Howling in the Desert" that airs Friday night at 10:15.
Our sports team is putting the final touches on the show that includes the latest information on the game and how we got to our 8-4 season.
That’s Howling in the Desert tomorrow night and then let’s howl on our Red Wolves to another bowl victory this weekend. Wolves up!
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.