Dec. 28: 911 calls released in deadly officer-involved shooting

Dec. 28: 911 calls released in deadly officer-involved shooting
GF Default - Region 8 News at 5 - 12/20/18
By Jorge Quiquivix | December 28, 2018 at 4:58 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 4:58 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Today's forecast: Clouds are hanging around our eastern counties this morning. There's a wide spread in temperatures with 30s out west and 50s east.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your complete forecast LIVE On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps.

Making headlines:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 recordings from the officer-involved shooting through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request by Region 8 News.

A man who is accused of sending sexually explicit material to a child is facing charges after an investigation by police in the Missouri bootheel.

A police department is asking residents to first check on family before contacting police after they say the area has received a series of phone calls investigators call scams.

Those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.