Man arrested for failure to register as sex offender, police say

STEELE, MO (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man who is accused of sending sexually explicit material to a child is facing charges after an investigation by police.
According to a media release from the Steele Police Department, William Arthur Mayberry of Steele was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and felony involving a child.
Both Steele police and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and turned the report over the prosecutor’s office for review. Once done, a warrant was issued against Mayberry in the case.
A $100,000 cash bond was set for Mayberry, who was being held in the Pemiscot County jail, in connection with the case, the media release noted.
