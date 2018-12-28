New pill helps prevent HIV infection

NATIONAL (NBC) - Around 40,000 people are diagnosed with HIV each year, but, now thanks to a recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, there may be a solution to dramatically decrease that number.
The new pill known as “Prep” blocks HIV from exposing itself into the cell.
So if you get exposed to the virus, you won't contract the virus and it will keep you from getting infected by the disease.
The U.K. Public Health Service said that it’s a no-brainer for doctors to encourage those at risk to take the drug.
Dr. Michael Karagiozis, with Can Community Health says, “If we could prevent 20,000 infections this year, we’re gonna be preventing over the course of the next decade, 2 million infections. That’s the math. That’s the math,” he says that every time somebody comes down with an infection, each new diagnosis of HIV represents a $400,000 cost for future care.
That’s just assuming they don’t end up with AIDA, in which case, there would be hospitalizations and an even bigger financial setback.
Right now, the only FDA approved form of Prep is called Truvada, but more is expected to come into the United States.
Another upside to the drug is that doctors don’t even need to be specialized in HIV to prescribe it.
