State government reorganization bill filed, heads to legislature

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - The first major government reorganization plan in the state of Arkansas since the 1970’s will be part of the agenda when lawmakers meet in Little Rock next month.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, State Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock and State Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs filed legislation Dec. 21 that will seek to consolidate the number of boards, agencies and commissions in Arkansas from 42 to 15.
In October, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the plan saying it would help streamline state government, improve services and create fewer direct reporting cabinet members to manage the state’s government.
Under the bill, HB 1070, state government would create the following cabinet-level departments:
· Department of Agriculture
· Department of Commerce
· Department of Corrections
· Department of Education
· Department of Energy and Environment
· Department of Finance and Administration
· Department of Health
· Department of Human Services
· Department of the Inspector General
· Department of Labor and Licensing
· Department of Military
· Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism
· Department of Public Safety
· Department of Transformation and Shared Services
· Department of Veteran Affairs
Each of the departments would be executive agencies and would report to the governor, with the department being run by a secretary that would be appointed by the governor.
The secretary would serve at the pleasure of the governor, with the secretary having the authority to delegate to employees “any of the powers or duties of the cabinet-level department required to administer the department,” the bill noted.
If approved by the legislature, the plan would take effect July 1, 2019, according to Talk Business & Politics.
The legislative session starts Jan. 14 in Little Rock.
Copyright 2018 KAIT/Talk Business & Politics. All rights reserved.