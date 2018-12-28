Wild and crazy season ends with lots of playoff uncertainty

File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows Houston Texans' J.J. Watt reacting after the Texans forced a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. "When you start off 0-3 and you're sitting here at 10-5 with a chance to win the division on Sunday you've done a lot of good things over the course of those games since we were 0-3," Watt says. "But we have to make sure that we do what we need to do to make sure that doesn't all go to waste." (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File) (AP)