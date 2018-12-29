Arizona Bowl: Nevada beats A-State 16-13 in OT

TUCSON, ARIZONA (KAIT) - It was an overtime thriller for the folks watching the game.
However, Nevada walked away with a 16-13 overtime victory against against the A-State Red Wolves in the Arizona Bowl.
The Red Wolves got the ball to start overtime, with kicker Blake Grupe unloading a 24-yard field goal to take a 13-10 lead in the game.
Nevada got the ball back and scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass to pick up the win.
To start the scoring, Nevada took a 3-0 lead in the second quarter with a 36-yard field goal from kicker Ramiz Ahmed, giving the Wolfpack an early edge.
A-State battled back in the second quarter to take the lead. With 2:01 left in the half, running back Marcel Murray capped a 75-yard scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown run to give the Red Wolves a 7-3 lead.
Nevada battled back in the fourth quarter to take a 10-7 lead, with 1:06 left. Devonte Lee capped a 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
However, A-State had one last opportunity in regulation.
Quarterback Justice Hansen moved the ball down the field. As time expired, kicker Blake Grupe kicked a field goal to tie the game at 10.
