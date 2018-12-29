Arkansas State basketball hosts Harding Saturday

A-State plays Harding in a regular season game for the first time since the 2003 season. Ty Cockfield II has eight games with 20 or more points this season, fifth most among NCAA Division I athletes this season. As of games played Dec. 26th, Cockfield is among just 16 players nationally to average 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.