Arkansas State basketball hosts Harding Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
A-State closes the non-conference schedule with Saturday’s contest against Harding. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at First National Bank Arena. The game will be streamed on the Red Wolves Digital Network with the broadcast heard on 107.9 KFIN.
A-State plays Harding in a regular season game for the first time since the 2003 season. Ty Cockfield II has eight games with 20 or more points this season, fifth most among NCAA Division I athletes this season. As of games played Dec. 26th, Cockfield is among just 16 players nationally to average 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.
A-State is off to a 4-0 start at home for the 13th time in 32 seasons played at First National Bank Arena. Dating back to the 2010-11 season, A-State was 1-32 when shooting less than 35 percent from the floor, but the Red Wolves won two-straight games having shot below 35 percent (vs FAU and Missouri State).
The Red Wolves have 50 blocks thus far and are on pace for 134, second-most in program history.