Arkansas State faces Nevada Saturday in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, AZ (KAIT) - 8-4 Arkansas State faces 7-5 Nevada in the Arizona Bowl.
Kickoff is at 12:15pm, the game is televised on the CBS Sports Network (online here).
The Red Wolves are playing in their 8th straight bowl game. Their postseason streak is longer than 30 FBS teams including Ohio State, Michigan, and Auburn. If you missed our bowl special Howling in the Desert, you can watch it here.
Matthew Schwartz is covering the Red Wolves in Tucson, he has live updates on twitter.
