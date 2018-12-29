ASP: Two dead, one injured in crash

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) - A single-vehicle crash in Poinsett County claimed the lives of two people and injured a third person Friday night, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
Briana Howard of Lepanto and Misty Wilbanks of Jonesboro were killed in the crash on Highway 308 (Elm Street) in Marked Tree, ASP said.
Howard was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, going north on Elm Street, around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28 when the crash happened. According to ASP, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, struck a tree and overturned.
A passenger in the Impala was taken to a Memphis hospital due to their injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
