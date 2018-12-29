Community involvement plays major role in crime fighting, police say

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - The city of Little Rock has seen a drop in the number of combined violent and property crimes this year compared to 2017, local police said this week as they attempt to get more community involvement in battling crime.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, the Little Rock Police Department has hosted quarterly meetings for nearly two decades in neighborhoods throughout the state capital.
Police officials say the meetings help to let residents know more about crime as well as give residents a chance to talk to police.
“We come with the data, the actual data of what’s occurring their neighborhoods. We get the feedback from them as to what they would like to see us do. If they would like directed, patrol more community policing,” LRPD Neighborhood Watch coordinator Laura Martin told KATV.
The city has seen 15,396 combined violent and property crime offenses so far this year, down from the 16,899 reported in 2017, KATV reported.
Also, there has been 40 homicides reported so far this year, down from the 50 reported in 2017.
Kindra Clay, who lives in Little Rock, told KATV that she believes the deaths in the city, especially children, are senseless. She also supports the idea of the quarterly meetings.
“We do have to tighten up, get more officers on the street and see what we can do to make this a better place for my children coming up, as well as other people’s children coming up,” Clay said.
Copyright 2018 KAIT/KATV. All rights reserved.