Embery-Simpson scores 14 pts in 2nd half, Arkansas wins non-conference finale

The Governors (8-5) led 50-46 midway through the second half when Arkansas' leading scorer, Daniel Gafford, landed awkwardly in the lane and hit the floor with a right ankle injury. Gafford was helped to the bench and went to the locker room for a brief period before returning to the game. His dunk off a Reggie Chaney feed gave the Razorbacks the lead for good at 54-52.