Local restaurant holds watch party for Arizona Bowl

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Red Wolves played in Arizona Saturday, and tons of fans got the chance to cheer them on from the stands.
But those that couldn’t make it to Tucson still had the chance to show their A-State pride.
J-Town’s Grill held a watch party Dec. 29 for those Red Wolves fans that couldn’t watch the Bowl Game in person.
When the game kicked off around lunchtime, the restaurant was packed full of A-State fans.
J-Town’s said they’re always proud to support the Red Wolves, and the watch party gave fans a chance to watch the game with the same spirit as they would have at the game.
Paul Carter said he and his family have always been A-State fans, and watching the game with other fans helps keep the spirits high.
“We’re giving an opportunity for the local fans that didn’t get to travel with the team or the ones that had trouble getting there and couldn’t make it an opportunity to come out and watch the ball game,” said Carter.
Every television in the restaurant was turned to the game for the watch party Saturday.
And while the Red Wolves did end up losing in overtime, fans were still proud to be together supporting their team.
