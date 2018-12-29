Local WWII veteran celebrates 105th birthday

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -A Region 8 city celebrated a long-time resident for a very special reason Dec. 28.
Several people in Blytheville gathered to throw Frank Anderson a birthday party, but what makes this birthday stand out is the number on the cake.
Westminster Village Resident Services Director Kendall Berry told Region 8 News that Anderson has touched many hearts in the Blytheville community.
“He’s loved and people care about him, just everybody likes to be around Frank.” said Berry.
The World War II veteran turned 105 Friday, but his community celebrated more than just that milestone.
Mr. Anderson has lived in Blytheville for over 45 years and has left quite an impact over the years.
“Just celebrating the good things that he’s done over his years and just letting him know that the community loves him and loves what he’s done for our community.” said Blytheville Mayor James Sanders.
When asked how he feels about the life he’s lived so far, Mr. Anderson’s response was easy.
“If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change anything.” said Anderson.
At the celebration, Mayor Sanders read a proclamation, naming December 28th Frank Anderson Day in the city of Blytheville.
