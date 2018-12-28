Louisiana chef breaks record for world’s largest pot of gumbo

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Chef John Folse, an expert in Louisiana cuisine, set a new world record with cajun flare in Shreveport on Thursday.
Folse cooked a pot of gumbo weighing 6,800 pounds at the 2018 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl to become a Guiness World Record holder for the world’s largest pot of gumbo.
The professional cook surpassed his goal of 6,500 pounds to beat the previous record by 1,000 pounds.
The ingredients for this massive pot of gumbo included:
- 984 pounds Louisiana shrimp
- 590 pounds catfish
- 300 pounds crabmeat
- 263 pounds alligator meat
- 112 pounds oysters
- 33 pounds crawfish tails
- 175 pounds smoked sausage
- 262 pounds onions
- 233 pounds bell peppers
- 197 pounds okra
- 99 pounds celery
- 50 pounds garlic
- 258 pounds roux
- 200 pounds oil
- 2,960 pounds water
Folse has been a fixture of Louisiana cooking for 40 years, having been inducted into the Louisiana Chef’s Hall of Fame in 1999.
