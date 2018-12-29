Man arrested in internet stalking case

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - An Independence County man faces an internet stalking charge after authorities say he communicated with a 15-year-old girl, attempting to solicit sex and send sexually explicit messages to the teenager.
However, the man did not know that the 15-year-old was actually a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Detective, according to a probable cause affidavit released Dec. 28.
David Allen Duncan of Batesville was arrested after the investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Fordyce.
According to the affidavit, investigators were conducting an internet investigation and communicated with Duncan.
“The man did communicate sexually explicit messages and attempt to arrange contact with a female that provided in messages that she was 15 years of age,” the affidavit read. “The suspect unknowingly was communicating with a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Detective posing as a minor female.”
Independence County investigators interviewed Duncan on Dec. 26 about the situation. Duncan reportedly told investigators that he had contacted the female using a dating app.
“He states that he did initiate contact with a female profile, her age being listed as age 18 years. Mr. Duncan then admitted that even after the female provided in written message that she was age 15 years, he continued to solicit sex, send sexually explicit messages and attempt to arrange a meeting for the purpose of sexual intercourse,” according to the affidavit.
A $100,000 bond was set for Duncan, who will next appear in court Jan. 8 in Batesville.
