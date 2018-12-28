Missouri to start raising minimum wage New Years Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new year means a new paycheck for a number of Americans.
Missouri and Arkansas are among more than 20 states raising the minimum wage on New Year's Day.
But local businesses say it will be tricky adjusting to the change.
Jocelyn Anderson owns and operates Bloom Studio and Gifts which has been open in Downtown Cape Girardeau for almost two years.
She does not think a higher minimum wage will make or break her business but it could slow down her ability to grow.
"I'm happy for all the people it effects in a positive way but being a small business owner I definitely have to look at how that is going to affect my business on an everyday basis,” Anderson said.
Starting January 1st, 2019 Anderson will be paying her three part time employees 85 cents more per hour. But the owner does not plan to cut the number of hours her staff works.
"I think it defeats the whole purpose of why it was passed in the first place,” Anderson said. “I love my girls, they're amazing so I want to make sure I can keep their hours where they are at so that means I have to look at adjusting that increase in other places."
So Anderson is looking to make changes to Bloom's budget before purchasing products for 2019.
"It might not all be in one area. I might be a little products side, it might be a little in the overhead side,” she said. “Those are decisions we have to make as time goes on and as we get to each January of each new year."
In November, Missourians voted to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2023.
The Economic Policy Institute estimates about 677,000 Missouri workers will get a raise, but the Show-Me Institute predicts the state could lose 11,000 jobs as a result of the increase.
Anderson is glad wages are gradually rising so she can learn to be more flexible as time goes on.
"Initially it does not scare me so much because it is going to be that small jump,” Anderson said. “I think when we get to year three and four into this, that is when its going to be real interesting because will my business have the growth to make up for that rising cost."
In Arkansas the minimum wage will go up by 75 cents each January until it reaches $11 an hour in the year 2021.
