Police use new technology to help detect shots fired

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - Central Arkansas authorities are using a high-tech version of the saying, “keeping your ears open”, in an attempt to stop crime and know more about where it happens.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, the Little Rock Police Department began using the Shot Spotter program earlier this month.
The program uses acoustic sensors to help detect when gunshots are heard. The sensors are placed on buildings and light poles and can help police determine where shots are coming from.
From there, police officers can be notified in their vehicle or by using an app on their phone.
Little Rock officer Eric Barnes said officials believe the system can provide a key opportunity for police to stop a major problem.
“Obviously, we’ve had our fair-share of gun violence over the last few years, and it’s just another tool. We know it’s not a catch-all, but it’s another tool that we can use to get officers in that area,” Barnes told KATV. “And from what we’re seeing, it’s getting officers in that area faster.”
The program was funded through federal grants, KATV reported.
