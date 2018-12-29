Howling in the Desert - 2018 Arkansas State bowl special

Arkansas State is playing in a bowl game for the 8th straight season. The 8-4 Red Wolves face 7-5 Nevada Saturday in the Arizona Bowl (12:15pm on CBS Sports Network).
Get ready for gameday with Howling in the Desert. It’s an A-State bowl special featuring Matthew Schwartz in Tucson and Chris Hudgison in Jonesboro.
- Segment 1 (0:00 - 4:45) features the final Arizona Bowl press conference, Matthew in Tucson, and A-State by the Numbers
- Segment 2 (4:51 - 8:45) looks back the previous games that make up A-State’s bowl streak. Plus hear from the Wolfpack on facing the Red Wolves.
- Segment 3 (8:53) features a profile of Sloan Ferguson, a 3 year old that’s captured the hearts of all that howl. Plus Matthew has some final thoughts before kickoff.
If the video above doesn’t work, you can watch the special here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/12/29/howling-desert-arkansas-state-bowl-special/
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.