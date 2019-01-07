Construction on building is now complete

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The doors of a Region 8 business are open to the public.
The First National Financial Park opened its doors on Jan. 7.
This 5-level building is 60,000 square feet with an underground parking deck, community room, outdoor terrace and outdoor walking path.
First National Bank Jonesboro Market President Jerry Morgan said everyone is thrilled to be open.
“We are excited to open this state-of-the-art facility in Jonesboro,” Morgan said. “We’re fortunate that First National Financial Park not only features advanced technology, but also has the same experienced staff that’s been in this market for years.”
First National Financial Park houses the Quraishi Law Firm, Gazaway & White Realty and Northwestern Mutual.
Downtown Paragould restaurant Chow is expected to open a second location on the first floor of Financial Park sometime later this year.
Construction first began on this project in 2017.
It’s located at 3500 East Johnson Avenue.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.