Searcy wins makeover from Small Business Revolution

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The City of Searcy beat out 10 other towns across the U.S. to win a $500,000 makeover.
The town announced Tuesday it won a small business makeover on the reality TV series “Small Business Revolution-Main Street.”
The reality show works to revitalize small towns one small business at a time.
Each season, America chooses the town and then the shows experts choose the small businesses.
Then Deluxe and a host of celebrity experts give them the makeover of a lifetime.
The season four winner for the reality show is none other than Searcy.
Searcy is the largest city and county seat of White County, Arkansas and has more than 23,000 residents.
