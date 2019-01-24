School’s request for millage increase fails

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - On Tuesday, voters rejected a proposed millage increase for Greene County Tech.
According to a Facebook post by Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, the unofficial numbers showed that there were 688 votes for the millage increase, while there were 1,562 votes against it.
This comes after a millage vote for the district failed in 2017.
In January, Greene County Tech Superintendent Gene Weeks told Region 8 News that the district is wanting to add 4.95 mills to the current 37.49 millage rate.
The projects the district wants to tackle include; a four classroom addition at the middle and intermediate school (which would take students out of the portable classrooms, a 10,000 square foot addition to the junior high, a baseball and softball complex, an Animal Barn so that students don’t have to travel across town, and upgrades to Eagle Stadium.
Weeks said the increase would help pay for two new school resource officers
“Safety again, it’s going to be important that now we won’t have any exposure,” said Weeks. “We’ll have resource officers on all three campuses, everyday, that’s one of the main features.”
Weeks said it is a $15.5 million project.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.