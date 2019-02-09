Poplar Bluff man charged in deadly hit-and-run

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run.
Zack L. Davis was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence on Friday, March 1.
He is set to appear a judge on Monday, March 4 at 9 a.m. in Butler County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was looking for Davis in a deadly hit-and-run in Poplar Bluff.
He was arrested in Piggott, Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 19. He is currently being held at the Butler Co. Jail.
According to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run happened at 7:39 p.m. on MO 53 south of Poplar Bluff on Monday, Feb. 4.
Officials said a driver going north ran off the left side of the roadway and hit 23-year-old Wendy L. Dumas. The driver left the scene.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the only person of interest was identified as 23-year-old Davis.
There is surveillance video of the car swerving off the the left side of the road, hitting Dumas, then driving off, according to Sgt. Parrott.
He said the goal is to get closure for the victim’s family.
“We’ve got a lot of questions and the person who has those answers is Zach Davis," said Sgt. Parrott. "I can’t stress enough if somebody has him in their house and they are not turning him over they are subject to prosecution as well. This is not the time to try and aid him. You need to turn him in so we can talk to him, get this case put behind us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 840-9500 or Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.
