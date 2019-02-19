Suspect in custody in deadly Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Sikeston, Missouri.
Cornelius Perkins, 24, of Charleston, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently being held with no bond.
According to Lt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Missouri Department of Public Safety, one person was shot to death on Monday, Feb. 18.
The Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 24-year-old Marcus Dixon from Sikeston.
Officers found Dixon’s body in the 800 block of William Street, not far from his home on Branum Street.
Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cpt. Austin Henley.
The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated to assist in the investigation.
Perkins was in the Mississippi County Jail on other charges and investigators charged him on Thursday in connection to Dixon’s death.
The investigation into Dixon’s death is ongoing and additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.
