NEA Baptist helps patients and guests by providing free heart day clinic

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An area hospital on Friday hosted an event to promote heart health with a free event.
NEA Baptist has hosted many different activities provided for patients and guests to educated themselves on heart health.
Blood pressure, BMI testing and hands-on CPR education were all offered at Friday’s event.
NEA Baptist Director of Marketing Ty Jones said taking care of your heart is extremely important.
“It’s all about overall health,” Jones said. “We know that taking care of your heart is the first step in that.”
Jones said the event also helps to show activities that can help with cardiac health.
“It’s really about just gaining knowledge about heart health,” Jones said. “Learning to eat healthy, learning things like hands-only CPR, also things like getting your lipids test.”
The mission for the event was to provide the community with heart health education and awareness.
