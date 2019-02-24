Blytheville woman dies from injuries after shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A woman has died after a shooting at Walker Park Sunday in Blytheville.
Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said Wednesday that Dashanay Wilson, 19, of Blytheville, died from her injuries.
Thompson said they are investigating the shooting, which reportedly stemmed from an argument between two people who were with two groups at the park.
Thompson said a juvenile has been charged with aggravated assault while another juvenile was charged with first-degree battery.
The juvenile charged with battery turned himself in to police.
Thompson said the information of Wilson’s death will be included in their case file for the prosecutor to consider amending current charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
