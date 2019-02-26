Death toll due to flu rises to 38 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health reported seven more people are dead due to the flu this season in Arkansas.
According to the health department’s weekly flu report, the number of flu deaths is up to 38, including one pediatric death.
The ADH reported that 64-percent of those who died were among people who were not vaccinated.
Widespread flu activity was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the ADH this past week.
Over 18,600 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database since Sept. 30, 2018.
The report went on to say that 69 counties reported flu cases, with the majority coming from Benton, Boone, Faulkner, Franklin, Garland, Logan, Lonoke, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Sebastian, Washington, White and Yell counties.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.