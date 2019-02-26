Drug arrest uncovers 2,000 ecstasy pills

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers made an arrest that included around 2,000 ecstasy pills, marijuana and more.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 22 officers with the JPD’s Street Crimes Unit checked out a tip about possible drug activity at a home on the 2500-block of Brooke McQueen.
Investigators secured a search warrant and uncovered 1,433 grams of marijuana, vacuum seal bags that contained marijuana residue inside, a bag containing 8 suspected ecstasy pills, a digital scale with marijuana residue on it, a 45-caliber pistol and other items.
The report further stated the search didn’t stop there.
Officers also searched the suspect’s vehicle and discovered nearly 2,000 ecstasy pills inside a number of baggies.
The affidavit said 33-year-old Lorenzo L. Neal of Jonesboro was then taken into custody.
He appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler with his lawyer on a bench warrant where probable cause had already been found to charge him with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of scheduled VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by certain persons.
He is currently out on a $250,000 temporary bond.
His next court date is March 22 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.