Farmers affected by trade war with China

According to an article by Talk Business & Politics, China is buying 10 million tons of soybeans from the United States.
People hope the trade war between the two countries will soon come to a close.
Around $200 billion in additional tariffs were set to be levied by the U.S. on March 1, but President Donald Trump stated he won’t enact those tariffs due to progress made in trade talks.
The article further stated that Trump tweeted on Sunday the U.S and China were close to a deal and he planned to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping soon in Florida.
TB&P stated the trade war has hit soybean farmers hard.
China is the largest soybean importer in the world.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, they typically buy about 30 million tons of grown beans each season and even bought 32 million tons in 2017.
USDA figures further show that only 7.6 million tons have been sold so far, this growing season, where that number is normally as much as 26 million tons.
A USDA report projected this season the U.S. farm price for soybeans will be $8.10 to $9.10 per bushel, which has not changed from previous forecasts. The soybean meal price is forecasted at $295 to $335 per ton, which is actually up $5 per ton. Soybean’s oil price of 28.5 to 31.5 cents per pound is unchanged.
The article further stated the global outlook for soybeans looks lower in production, exports, crush, and stocks.
