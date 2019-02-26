Farmers affected by trade war with China

A USDA report projected this season the U.S. farm price for soybeans will be $8.10 to $9.10 per bushel, which has not changed from previous forecasts. The soybean meal price is forecasted at $295 to $335 per ton, which is actually up $5 per ton. Soybean’s oil price of 28.5 to 31.5 cents per pound is unchanged.