Future of Memphis in May unclear over mixed views on venue redesign

Memphis River Parks Partnership and Memphis in May staff and board members met this afternoon with Studio Gang and ArchInc to compare the test fits produced by both parties and to work through the issues of concern. We had a very productive meeting. Our teams will continue to work together over the next couple of weeks to address the remaining issues with the goal of producing these two big Memphis in May weekends in a new signature riverfront park. We will meet again the week of March 18 and feel confident we’ll reach a solution together that works for the community.