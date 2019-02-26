Arkansas man accused of ‘dating’ girl when she was 12

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Greene County man is being held on a $100,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with sexual indecency with a child.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Jordan Easley of Lafe after receiving a report that he had been found in bed with the victim’s daughter.
According to the affidavit, the parent reported on Feb. 19 that Easley was “dating his daughter” and that he had photographs of the two of them in bed together.
Investigators took Easley in for questioning. After being read his Miranda rights, Easley reportedly confessed that he and the juvenile had engaged in sexual intercourse when he was 18 years of age and the girl was 14.
He later stated that he started “dating” the alleged victim when he was 17 which, according to the court documents, would have made the girl 12 at the time.
After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Easley on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child.
Stidham also set his bond at $100,000 with the condition that he have “absolutely no contact with the alleged victim.”
Easley is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on March 28.
