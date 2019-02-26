Man arrested for counterfeit money

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A man faces a felony forgery charge after police say he passed funny money.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a call about counterfeit money on Feb. 21.
The victim told police he met the suspect, 32-year-old Rusty Morgan Collins of Caraway, in the 100-block of East Tennessee Street to sell him three radio subs for $300.
After he sold the parts, the man said he discovered the $100 bills were counterfeit and called police.
On Feb. 25, after reviewing the case documents, Craighead County Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to arrest Collins on suspicion of first-degree forgery and issued a bench warrant.
On Tuesday, Collins appeared before the judge who set his bond at $1,000.
