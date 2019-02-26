Proposed bill could push school start to a later date

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A proposed bill could push public schools to begin their school year at a later date.
Representative Mark Lowery of Pulaski County proposed the bill saying earlier start dates affect the tourism industries in the month of August.
Rep. Lowery said they should mandate classroom hours instead of school days.
“If you add classroom hours you can go 30 minutes later each day and actually cut 14 days out of the school calendar," Lowery said. “We’re hoping that can be used to free up more of the month of August, which is a prime month for tourism. And that’s our number two industry in the state of Arkansas.”
Lowery said the bill is a work in progress because they are working to figure out how to get in all the school instruction in the required amount of time.
If passed, Lowery said the earliest the bill would take effect would be the 2020-2021 school year.
