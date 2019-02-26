State Tournament Central

State Tournament Central
By Chris Hudgison | February 25, 2019 at 10:52 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 6:45 PM

The Road to Hot Springs continues. The State Tournament tips off Tuesday, two of the classifications will be contested in Region 8. Osceola is hosting 3A while Izard County is the site of the 1A tourney.

Matchups involving NEA teams are below, we’ll refresh this page all week long with scores and highlights.

5A State Tournament (Lake Hamilton)

Boys Bracket | | Girls Bracket

Tuesday, February 26th

Nettleton 56, Hot Springs 24 (Girls)

5A State Tournament: Nettleton girls beat Hot Springs to advance to quarterfinals

Paragould 38, Lake Hamilton 33 (Girls)

5A State Tournament: Paragould girls upset host Lake Hamilton

Lake Hamilton 53, Jonesboro 51 (Boys)

5A State Tournament: Jonesboro boys fall to Lake Hamilton

Marion 60, Benton 39 (Boys)

Thursday, February 28th

1:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Sheridan (Girls)

2:30pm: Nettleton vs. Hot Springs (Boys)

4:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Benton (Girls)

5:30pm: West Memphis vs. El Dorado (Boys)

Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals

4A State Tournament (Magnolia)

Boys Bracket || Girls Bracket

Wednesday, February 27th

Brookland 62, Clarksville 55 (Girls)

4A State Tournament: Brookland girls beat Clarksville to advance to quarterfinals

7:00pm: Highland vs. DeQueen (Girls)

8:30pm: Westside vs. Star City (Boys)

Thursday, February 28th - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Batesville vs. Farmington/Nashville winner (Girls)

Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals

8:30pm: Blytheville vs. Morrilton/Magnolia winner (Boys)

Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals

3A State Tournament (Osceola)

Boys Bracket || Girls Bracket

Tuesday, February 26th

Fouke 51, Tuckerman 47 (Girls)

3A State Tournament: Tuckerman girls fall to Fouke

Drew Central 73, Rivercrest 65 (Boys - OT)

3A State Tournament: Rivercrest boys fall to Drew Central in overtime

Hoxie 51, Helena-West Helena 18 (Girls)

Harding Academy 64, McGehee 62 (Boys - OT)

Wednesday, February 27th

Mountain View 62, Two Rivers 41 (Girls)

Thursday, February 28th

1:00pm: Trumann vs. Centerpoint (Girls)

2:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Ashdown (Boys)

4:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Ashdown (Girls)

5:30pm: Osceola vs. Central (Boys)

Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals

2A State Tournament (Carlisle)

Boys Bracket || Girls Bracket

Tuesday, February 26th

Marmaduke 72, Danville 66 (Girls - OT)

2A State Tournament: Heidi Robinson drops 30 as Marmaduke girls beat Danville

Marked Tree 57, Eureka Springs 44 (Boys)

2A State Tournament: Marked Tree boys beat Eureka Springs to advance

Melbourne 75, Hector 24 (Girls)

Clarendon 68, Flippin 30 (Boys)

Wednesday, February 27th

5:30pm: Pangburn vs. Lafayette County (Boys)

8:30pm: White County Central vs. Hampton (Boys)

Thursday, February 28th

1:00pm: Riverside vs. Lavaca (Girls)

2:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Yellville-Summit (Boys)

4:00pm: Earle vs. Cotter (Girls)

5:30pm: Earle vs. Mountainburg (Boys)

Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals

1A State Tournament (Izard County)

Boys Bracket || Girls Bracket

Tuesday, February 26th

Norfork 62, St. Paul 30 (Girls)

1A State Tournament: Whitlee Layne drops 30 as Norfork advances

Izard County 87, Jasper 36 (Boys)

1A State Tournament: Host Izard County routs Jasper to advance to quarterfinals

Alpena 65, Maynard 33 (Girls)

1A State Tournament: Maynard girls fall to Alpena

Concord 64, Kirby 52 (Girls)

Wednesday, February 27th

8:30pm: Concord vs. Bradley (Boys)

Thursday, February 28th

1:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Jasper (Girls)

2:30pm: Calico Rock vs. Deer (Boys)

4:00pm: Viola vs. Kingston (Girls)

5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. The New School (Boys)

Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.