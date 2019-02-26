State Tournament Central

The Road to Hot Springs continues. The State Tournament tips off Tuesday, two of the classifications will be contested in Region 8. Osceola is hosting 3A while Izard County is the site of the 1A tourney.
Matchups involving NEA teams are below, we’ll refresh this page all week long with scores and highlights.
5A State Tournament (Lake Hamilton)
Tuesday, February 26th
Marion 60, Benton 39 (Boys)
Thursday, February 28th
1:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Sheridan (Girls)
2:30pm: Nettleton vs. Hot Springs (Boys)
4:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Benton (Girls)
5:30pm: West Memphis vs. El Dorado (Boys)
Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals
4A State Tournament (Magnolia)
Wednesday, February 27th
7:00pm: Highland vs. DeQueen (Girls)
8:30pm: Westside vs. Star City (Boys)
Thursday, February 28th - Quarterfinals
4:00pm: Batesville vs. Farmington/Nashville winner (Girls)
Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals
8:30pm: Blytheville vs. Morrilton/Magnolia winner (Boys)
Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals
3A State Tournament (Osceola)
Tuesday, February 26th
Hoxie 51, Helena-West Helena 18 (Girls)
Harding Academy 64, McGehee 62 (Boys - OT)
Wednesday, February 27th
Mountain View 62, Two Rivers 41 (Girls)
Thursday, February 28th
1:00pm: Trumann vs. Centerpoint (Girls)
2:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Ashdown (Boys)
4:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Ashdown (Girls)
5:30pm: Osceola vs. Central (Boys)
Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals
2A State Tournament (Carlisle)
Tuesday, February 26th
Melbourne 75, Hector 24 (Girls)
Clarendon 68, Flippin 30 (Boys)
Wednesday, February 27th
5:30pm: Pangburn vs. Lafayette County (Boys)
8:30pm: White County Central vs. Hampton (Boys)
Thursday, February 28th
1:00pm: Riverside vs. Lavaca (Girls)
2:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Yellville-Summit (Boys)
4:00pm: Earle vs. Cotter (Girls)
5:30pm: Earle vs. Mountainburg (Boys)
Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals
1A State Tournament (Izard County)
Tuesday, February 26th
Concord 64, Kirby 52 (Girls)
Wednesday, February 27th
8:30pm: Concord vs. Bradley (Boys)
Thursday, February 28th
1:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Jasper (Girls)
2:30pm: Calico Rock vs. Deer (Boys)
4:00pm: Viola vs. Kingston (Girls)
5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. The New School (Boys)
Friday, March 1st - Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 2nd - Semifinals
