Students get work experience at school
Foreign language teacher Charley Harper receives a hand-delivered herbal tea, after teaching students how to say ‘coffee’ and ‘tea’ in Spanish.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 26, 2019 at 5:54 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:54 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -A group of high school students are gaining real work experience at school.

Students at Poplar Bluff High School are taking some time out of their day to serve and sell refreshments.

The Poplar Bluff High School Coffee Crew first started serving refreshments to teachers on Feb. 12.

The program was designed to provide students with an opportunity to work on pre-vocational skills for their post-graduation transition.

Special services director Mindy Garrett said the concept of a coffee crew came to them after a visit to Jackson High School earlier in the year.

Every Tuesday and Thursday during first and fourth period, students bring a cart to faculty members who can order coffee, tea or bottled water.

Math teacher Hope Conover expresses gratitude for her midday pick-me-up
The Technical Career Center computer graphics class designed the punch cards and can be purchased for $5 and $10.

The cart came through a grant awarded to teacher Jeanette Miller from the Academic Assistance Group.

Special aprons were designed by fellow teacher Alexis Blevins while Chartwells supplied students with containers.

Senior Jaden Sharp, who works for Starbucks, donated several pounds of specialty coffee to help launch the program.

General contributions helped sustain the program.

