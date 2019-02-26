Students get work experience at school

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -A group of high school students are gaining real work experience at school.
Students at Poplar Bluff High School are taking some time out of their day to serve and sell refreshments.
The Poplar Bluff High School Coffee Crew first started serving refreshments to teachers on Feb. 12.
The program was designed to provide students with an opportunity to work on pre-vocational skills for their post-graduation transition.
Special services director Mindy Garrett said the concept of a coffee crew came to them after a visit to Jackson High School earlier in the year.
Every Tuesday and Thursday during first and fourth period, students bring a cart to faculty members who can order coffee, tea or bottled water.
The Technical Career Center computer graphics class designed the punch cards and can be purchased for $5 and $10.
The cart came through a grant awarded to teacher Jeanette Miller from the Academic Assistance Group.
Special aprons were designed by fellow teacher Alexis Blevins while Chartwells supplied students with containers.
Senior Jaden Sharp, who works for Starbucks, donated several pounds of specialty coffee to help launch the program.
General contributions helped sustain the program.
