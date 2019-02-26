Here Comes The Cold Air

Changes are happening across Region 8 as the first round of colder air moves through. A few showers are expected along the front through Thursday, with freezing drizzle possible in southern Missouri. The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in those areas, but we are not expecting any huge in issues in Region 8. More rain comes in on Saturday and as colder air arrives on Sunday, some of the rain will switch to some light snow. It’s too early to discuss possible accumulations, but it can’t be ruled out. Much colder air for us next week! -Ryan