ArDOT is working to improve roads

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be conducting research on Feb. 27 on two main roads.
ArDOT crews will be pulling a piece of equipment on a section of Highway 69 in Trumann and Highway 49 in Jonesboro.
The equipment is a ground penetrating radar system that is a new way of looking for underground utilities.
It can only be pulled at 10 miles an hour.
For this reason, District Engineer Brad Smithee said they will be conducting the research during the overnight hours when there is less traffic flow.
They will also not close an entire road, but only a small section of it for a few minutes at a time in order to allow traffic to continue to flow.
If you are traveling on either of these roads during the late hours, drive slowly and watch for the crews that are working.
Smithee said they will be working on Highway 69 between Highway 463 and Interstate 555 and on Highway 49 in Jonesboro between Highway 351 and Airport Road.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.