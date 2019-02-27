Arkansas Supreme court rejects request to stay hog farm case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected a request from environmental regulators to halt proceedings in a lawsuit over a hog farm's permit application to operate near the Buffalo River.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the court issued the ruling Tuesday. The state Department of Environmental Quality had asked the court to intervene after Newton County Circuit Judge John Putman ordered a stay on the permit proceedings in October.
Putman said he, and not the department, had sole jurisdiction over C&H's permit application. But the department issued a final decision in November, saying C&H Hog Farm could no longer operate.
C&H alleged the department was in contempt of Putnam's order. Putman agreed but didn't rule, instead asking regulators in December to show why they shouldn't be found in contempt.
Department spokesmen and C&H attorneys didn't respond to requests for comment.
