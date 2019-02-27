'Bleisure’ lets millennials combine business and leisure

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT/NBC) - Combining business and leisure has taken on a new meaning for one age group.
“Bleisure" is what millennials are calling it.
It’s the idea to extend a business trip over the weekend.
Packing in more vacations each year by opting for more frequent and shorter trips has become a trend among millennials.
But, when it comes to “bleisure,” Hotel Tonight’s CEO and Co-Founder Sam Shank said there are a few perks.
“By doing that, they save employers money because flights are often cheaper coming back and they can have basically a free vacation,” said Shank.
People within the age group say they value experiences over physical goods.
And, booking apps like “Hopper” have seen an increase in traffic.
If you’re not comfortable with combining business and leisure there are other ways to save money when traveling.
Deals tend to start 100 days before travel so be sure to start looking far in advance, prices tend to shoot up around 40% in the two weeks before departure.
