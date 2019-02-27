Blytheville & Jonesboro are Hot Shots of the Week (Feb. 18th - 22nd)

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week, voted on by you on kait8.com.
Boys Winner - Blytheville
The boys winner is Blytheville by 82 votes over Marion. Winston Peace forces the turnover and finishes with a flush. The Chickasaws beat McClellan to reach the 4A East final.
Girls Winner - Jonesboro
The girls winner is Jonesboro by 6 votes over Trumann. Kayla Mitchell dished inside, Destiny Salary delivered a one hand finish. She had 27 points as the Lady Hurricane handed Nettleton their first 5A East loss.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.