Blytheville & Jonesboro are Hot Shots of the Week (Feb. 18th - 22nd)

Blytheville & Jonesboro are Hot Shots of the Week (Feb. 18th - 22nd)
By Chris Hudgison | February 26, 2019 at 9:24 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 9:29 PM

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week, voted on by you on kait8.com.

Boys Winner - Blytheville

The boys winner is Blytheville by 82 votes over Marion. Winston Peace forces the turnover and finishes with a flush. The Chickasaws beat McClellan to reach the 4A East final.

Girls Winner - Jonesboro

The girls winner is Jonesboro by 6 votes over Trumann. Kayla Mitchell dished inside, Destiny Salary delivered a one hand finish. She had 27 points as the Lady Hurricane handed Nettleton their first 5A East loss.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.