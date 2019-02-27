10 cited, 33 geese seized after illegal hunting in Pemiscot, New Madrid counties

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Conservation Department have issued citations after four seperate incidents involving illegal shooting of snow geese.
It happened in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties.
Conservation agents issued citations to 10 hunters and seized 33 geese.
The geese were shot from public roads and while the hunters were in a vehicle.
The Department said that hunting from a public road or vehicle is not safe and is prohibited by the wildlife code.
If you see or suspect a wildlife violation report it to your local conservation agent or call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.
