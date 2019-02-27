Dicamba rule heads to Secretary of State

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A new state rule dealing with the in-crop use of a pesticide on crops is set to take effect next month, just in time for planting season.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Agriculture Department, the rule dealing with the in-crop application of dicamba was approved by the Joint Budget Committee and a subcommittee this week.
The new rules include restrictions on in-crop applications of the pesticide between May 26 and Oct. 31, as well as a half-mile buffer around any other crops not using dicamba when the pesticide is used.
Officials also plan to put in a one-mile buffer for university and USDA research stations, certified organic crops and specialty crops that are commercially grown from April 16 until May 25.
Also, officials will not allow the mixing of dicamba and glyophosate between April 16 and May 25 and will require applicators to show proof of training to pesticide dealers before they will be allowed to buy the pesticide.
The change will be done for all current and future dicamba products used in the state, officials said.
The new rules take effect March 11.
